Sharing your credit card with friends and family could land you in trouble with the Income-Tax department — Here's why

A line of short-term borrowing, credit cards are flexible borrowing instruments that come with the highest interest rates among most personal finance tools. The major benefit when using a credit card is that it helps build your credit score. Further, when it comes to utility, a credit card simplifies payments, assists with tracking expenses, and has benefits on offer from the lenders that could be highly valuable.
As part of the use of your credit card is the income tax requirement for statement of financial transaction (SFT), under Section 285BA of the Income Tax Act, that helps the tax department track transactions and curb evasion.
However, sharing your credit card with friends and family could lead to attention from the Income-Tax department. You may do so to accumulate a good credit score on a particular card or ensure lucrative offers and points for it. But, if your reported income is not sufficient to pay back your credit card debt, or your expenditures far exceed your income capacity, it may trigger a notice from the authorities.
Notably, an I-T notice is a formal communication from the tax department and can be sent for a number of reasons either before or after you file returns. It does not automatically mean a taxpayer is in default and could simply be sent for correction of mistake(s) in your documentation.
Each tax year, your Form 26AS aka Annual Information Statement (AIS) is generated and can be accessed on the Income-Tax e-filing portal or approved bank's websites. The document is a comprehensive display of a taxpayer's financial statement for the year with information after SFTs, TDS, TCS, advance tax and other transactions.
When you file your returns, the department may take a look at your reported income against your transactions (expenditures, purchases, etc.) and in case of a single credit card used by multiple people, the outgo may look higher that the card holder is able to afford. This differential could raise a red flag for the I-T department.
For usual transactions (food, grocery, personal items) you will not have to report credit card transactions specifically in your returns. However, when it comes to business expenses, or use for official reasons, the expenditure, cost and any profit will have to be reported in your returns. Mismatch here could also lead to an I-T notice.
Even in case of multiple credit cards, PAN is linked to all your banks (and financial tools) and provides the I-T department with an overview of your financial activity, versus reported activity. Notably, banks and credit card companies are also required to report high value transactions through SFT. If probed, the department could also send an inquiry notice to gather information.
If you are unable to justify your bill payments the money over your reported income will be treated as unreported income and taxed as such, along with penalty. Thus, it is advisable to file your returns as accurately as possible, maintain proper records and documentations and avoid unnecessary high-value transactions for deals.
Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.
Jocelyn Fernandes is a journalist and editor with nearly 13 years of experience covering the business, corporate, economy and markets beats in news.<br> As chief content producer for around three years at Livemint (Hindustan Times), Jocelyn publishes breaking stories, explainers, features and live blogs on a range of business and economy topics, including the Budget, corporate developments, stock markets, income tax, money and personal finance, cryptocurrency, government policy, impact of US tariffs, international developments and more.<br> Jocelyn's writing philosophy is focused on delivering news in an accurate and accessible format for readers. She thus focuses her news coverage on explainers and FAQs in order to breakdown business, corporate, economic, and policy topics that are of importance to everyday readers.<br> She holds a Bachelors in Mass Media (BMM) and Post Graduate Diploma (PGD) in Journalism and Communication and has previously written for online business and markets news site Moneycontrol (Network18), Business-to-business (B2B) trade publications — the industry magazines Power Today and Solar Today (ASAPP Media), and the national news agency United News of India (UNI).<br> Outside of work, Jocelyn keeps up-to-date with local and international news, enjoys reading fiction books, novels and short stories, and enjoys movies, travelling and art. <br> She can be found on X and LinkedIn, and reached by email: <a href="jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in">jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in</a> <br> X/ Twitter handle: <a href="https://x.com/scribeJocelyn">@scribeJocelyn</a> <br> LinkedIn: <a href="https://in.linkedin.com/in/jocelyn-fernandes-journalist">LinkedIn</a>
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