Gold prices in India continue to drop on Wednesday, with the average price of 24K gold hovering between ₹12,458 and ₹12,632 per gram on November 25. Gold prices have fallen roughly 30% to 35% from their January 2026 record highs in both domestic Indian and global markets. While the fall in gold prices is good news for buyers and investors, it is becoming a concern for those who have taken loans against their gold.

According to reports, banks and gold loan NBFCs have accelerated the issuance of notices and reminders to customers, asking them to provide additional security or repay a portion of their existing gold loans.

Loan-to-Value ratio for gold loans That is because the market value of pledged gold has fallen below the Loan-to-Value (LTV) ratio set by the Reserve Bank of India. As per the RBI, the maximum Loan-to-Value (LTV) limits for gold loans are:

• Up to ₹2.5 lakh: Up to 85% maximum LTV

• Above ₹2.5 lakh and up to ₹5 lakh: Up to 80% maximum LTV

• Above ₹5 lakh: Up to 75% maximum LTV

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Saurabh Sood, owner of Shimal-based Savitri Jewellers told ANI that lenders could face considerable pressure as the value of collateral had declined sharply.

“Lending companies and authorised jewellers who provide loans against gold will suffer substantial losses because they have given loans against an asset whose value has now fallen considerably. Their portfolios will also come under tremendous pressure,” he said.

Loan defaults on the rise The fall in gold prices has also been driven by loan defaults. According to TransUnion CIBIL, gold loan NPA rose to 0.3% at the end of August, up from 0.16% as of March 31, 2026. It also added that borrowers having multiple gold loan accounts are more prone to delay loan payments. According to RBI, gold loan accounts may be treated as NPAs if instalments of principal and/or interest thereon are overdue for more than 90 days.

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Gold auctions to increase Mayank Sharma, president-lending at IIFL Finance, said the industry could see a significant increase in gold auctions this year once prices stabilise over a longer period, something that has not happened in the last two years.

"At the current gold price, there will be a greater focus on customer collections and interest collections," he told PTI.

He said gold auctions are likely to increase across the industry this year as lenders step up recovery efforts following the price correction.

Pinaki Nath Banerjee, CEO-designate of the Federation of Gold Loan Companies (FGLOC), said repayment challenges have emerged following the correction in gold prices. However, fresh loan demand remains healthy.