Shift to debt from equity as your goal nears to protect the investment value

You have four ELSSs, which were never required. One was good enough, but because you did not have any other equity investment, at best two ELSSs were enough. Now you don’t need ELSS for tax savings, and hence, you need to compare ELSS like any other equity scheme and invest on merit and not as an ELSS investment. And a three-year lock in should not be a determent as any equity investment is ideally invested for not less than five years. This holds true for ELSS also, however, it is typical a three-year investment, as its lock-in gets completed, but here also the investment horizon should be taken at par with any other equity investment, and hence, five years or more. So, don’t invest in equity with a three-year investment horizon.