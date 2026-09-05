Shift to small cities, digital applications: Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities account for 64% of home-loan volumes: Report

Smaller cities are set to drive India's next home loan growth wave, amid increased number of digital lending applications, according to a report by SGA PR titled ‘Housing Finance in India – The Silent Giant of Retail Credit’.
India’s housing finance market is entering a structural shift, with growth moving beyond metros amid rising demand from smaller cities. Technology emerging as a “critical layer” through increasing digital adoption and emergence of tech-led mortgage distribution, the study added. It drew on industry reports, market data, company disclosures and other publicly available sources.
“Housing finance is moving into an interesting phase. The opportunity is no longer simply about growing the loan book; it is about making formal housing credit accessible to a much broader set of borrowers,” Rahul Jain, CEO of SGA PR, said.
Jain stated that as demand moves beyond the metros, technology can help lenders address some of the friction around discovery, documentation and underwriting. “The next phase will require a combination of digital infrastructure and the trust and local understanding that remain important in housing finance,” he added.
Looking ahead, the report expects the next phase of housing finance to be shaped by affordable housing, smaller-city demand, digital sourcing, Account Aggregator-led underwriting and increasingly data-driven credit assessment.
By 2030, digital sourcing could cross 70%, while AI-driven underwriting could become increasingly standard across the lending journey, it added.
A rule like 3/20/30/40 can be useful and provides indicative framework for planning repayments and debt management. It is a simple yet powerful framework with four key guidelines for homebuying. Take a look:
|Rule
|Application
|Why
|3
|Home price should not exceed 3 times your annual income
|Prevents overpaying for a property
|20
|Home loan tenure should ideally be 20 years or less
|Reduces total interest paid
|30
|EMI should not exceed 30% of the monthly gross income
|Maintains healthy cash flow
|40
|At least 40% of the property value should be paid as a down payment
|Lowers loan burden and interest costs
Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.
Jocelyn Fernandes is a journalist and editor with nearly 13 years of experience covering the business, corporate, economy and markets beats in news.<br> As chief content producer for around three years at Livemint (Hindustan Times), Jocelyn publishes breaking stories, explainers, features and live blogs on a range of business and economy topics, including the Budget, corporate developments, stock markets, income tax, money and personal finance, cryptocurrency, government policy, impact of US tariffs, international developments and more.<br> Jocelyn's writing philosophy is focused on delivering news in an accurate and accessible format for readers. She thus focuses her news coverage on explainers and FAQs in order to breakdown business, corporate, economic, and policy topics that are of importance to everyday readers.<br> She holds a Bachelors in Mass Media (BMM) and Post Graduate Diploma (PGD) in Journalism and Communication and has previously written for online business and markets news site Moneycontrol (Network18), Business-to-business (B2B) trade publications — the industry magazines Power Today and Solar Today (ASAPP Media), and the national news agency United News of India (UNI).<br> Outside of work, Jocelyn keeps up-to-date with local and international news, enjoys reading fiction books, novels and short stories, and enjoys movies, travelling and art. <br> She can be found on X and LinkedIn, and reached by email: <a href="jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in">jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in</a> <br> X/ Twitter handle: <a href="https://x.com/scribeJocelyn">@scribeJocelyn</a> <br> LinkedIn: <a href="https://in.linkedin.com/in/jocelyn-fernandes-journalist">LinkedIn</a>
Catch all the Instant Personal Loan, Business Loan, Business News, Money news, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.