Shifting bank account is cumbersome

Recently, Reserve Bank of India ( RBI ) ordered HDFC Bank to temporarily stop all new digital banking initiatives and sourcing of new credit card customers. Soon after that ICICI Bank made an announcement that it is opening its flagship mobile banking app iMobile Pay to non-account holders. Many saw it as a move to capitalise on the setback that HDFC Bank faced.

For banks, it’s easy to get new customers sign up for a savings bank account. “Unlike earlier where branches and salesforce was involved in sourcing new banking customer, the he process is now entirely digital since RBI gave permission for video KYC (Know Your Customer) to banks," said Pankaj Bansal, chief business development officer, BankBazaar, a financial marketplace.

An individual can fill up an online bank opening form, upload a copy of documents, and opt for video KYC to complete the formalities.

You could be unhappy with the existing bank or another bank is giving you a better offer, but shifting your savings account is not an easy process. Here are the few things to keep in mind when shifting bank account and the best strategies to shift your savings account.

WHY SHIFTING IS DIFFICULT?

You could be investing through the existing bank account where mutual funds deduct the systematic investment plan (SIP) amount every month through ESC (Electronic Clearing Service) mandate. Similarly, there could loan EMIs (equated monthly instalments). Your income tax refund could come to the existing bank account.

You could have given standing instructions for insurance premium or utility bill payment or it could be the one that you have provided to your insurance company in case of a claim. Then there are beneficiaries that you have added for third-party transfers.

It’s a massive administrative exercise to shift all these to the new savings account, going to each of the companies and giving them fresh instructions.

“Besides investments and loan payment, years of relationship also means that bank could have pre-approved tailored offers for you. There are chances that such offers can give you the best rates on loans and a more premium credit card," said Bansal.

Such offers are given to customers after looking at years of history with the bank. A new bank may not be able to offer you lower rates or more premium card. So, it makes little sense to either close the existing account or ignore it by not maintaining the average quarterly balance (AQB) required.

HOW TO SHIFT

You may have reasons to shift. It could be bad service, or another bank is offering you better interest rates on savings account, and you want to benefit from that. In such a case, there are two strategies you can adopt.

You can keep the existing bank account regular by maintaining the AQB and continue using it for loans and investments. You can use the new bank account for building your new savings and investments.

Many financial planners usually suggest that individuals should have two bank accounts. Where the salary or income is received can be the spending account. As soon as you receive salary or payment in the primary account, you can shift a portion to the second savings account that you should use for investment purpose. This way, you will be able to budget better for monthly savings, investments and expenses.

But if you don’t want to keep any relationship with the existing bank, then take time to close your existing bank account. Make a list of investments, loans, insurance premiums and standing instructions you have with the existing bank account. Shift each of them slowly to the new one.

In case you have loan, account repayment linked to the bank account you wish to switch, you need to inform the lender and raise a request to change the mandated account linked to the loan EMI’s repayment. The procedure to change the account usually involves filling the appropriate service request form and submitting the same at the lender’s branch or online, whichever option is available.

“The policies, procedure and charges (if any) associated with the facility to change the mandated bank account of your loan varies lender to lender, and depends upon factors like the type of loan, repayment mode etc," said Sahil Arora, director, Paisabazaar.com.

For mutual fund investments, contact the mutual fund house to get the mandate transferred to another bank. Customers can get the e-mandate changed by filling out the prescribed bank mandate form and submitting it to the mutual fund house/registrar, along with other required documents, if any.

Keep the existing account operational for six months to one year so that you are sure you have taken care of everything transaction. Before you sign up for a new savings account, make sure that you understand the charges and terms and conditions that the new bank has for its savings account. If a bank is giving you higher interest on the savings account, it may require you to maintain a higher AQB. It’s possible that the new bank could charge you for some banking services which the existing one does not.

“Also, when switching your bank account, ensure to close the existing bank account if you do not intend to use it further, as it may continue to attract associated costs including annual card charges and non-maintenance of average balance," said Arora.

Your idle account may be termed as 'inactive if there are no customer-initiated transactions for 12 months. It would be further treated as a 'dormant' account if no transaction takes place for another 12 months. In the past, dormant accounts have been used for illegal transactions.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via