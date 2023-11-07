Shifting horizons: Gold’s resurgence and the evolving role of the dollar
Gold enjoyed remarkable growth from 2000 to 2011, driven by factors like a weak dollar and falling US real interest rates.
In the world of investments, the interplay between gold and the US dollar has been a captivating narrative. Over the past few decades, their roles have shifted and evolved, with gold once again regaining its lustre as a symbol of stability and a hedge against uncertainty. Meanwhile, the dollar, long reigning as the world’s primary reserve currency, is facing challenges in maintaining its dominant position. This dynamic shift is reshaping the investment landscape, prompting both investors and central banks to reevaluate their strategies.