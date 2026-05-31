Shifting insurance providers? Improve your policy by porting — Here's why you should consider it and what steps to take

Types of Health Insurance Policies Permitted Only similar health policies can be ported.

For instance, a policyholder can port from one reimbursement health plan to another reimbursement plan or from one top-up plan to another top-up insurance plan.

However, both family as well as individual health policies can be ported.

Company Type Policyholders can port policies from any general/specialised insurance company to another specialised/general insurance company.

Health Insurance Portability Time Health insurance portability can be done only at the time of current policy renewal and not in between the policy period.

Existing Health Insurance Policy Renewal Policyholders must renew their health policies without any breaks to avail the portability facility.

However, if there is any gap in the policy due to any delay from the insurance company's side, it will not be considered as a break-in policy, and porting will be allowed.

Portability Intimation Policyholders must file a portability request with the new insurance company at least 45 days before their existing policy renewal date.

Also, notify the current insurance company in writing about the portability request by mentioning the new insurer.

Acknowledgement Health insurance companies must acknowledge a portability application within 3 days of receiving it.

Porting Charges There are no charges for porting a health insurance policy

Premiums Premiums will be charged as per the underwriting norms of the new insurer and hence, premiums may not remain the same even for similar coverage.

Moreover, people in the high-risk category, like senior citizens, may have to pay a higher premium after porting.

Sum Insured Policyholders can opt to increase their sum insured amount when they port. As per the IRDAI's guidelines, new insurers have to provide a minimum sum insured equal to the old policy's original sum insured.

However, the approval of the increased sum insured is subject to acceptance by the new insurer.

Pre-existing Diseases Waiting Period If a person ports to a new policy with an increased pre-existing disease waiting period, then the entire waiting period has to be served minus the period already served under the previous policy.

For example, if the policyholder has already served a 2-year waiting period under the previous health policy and the new policy has a waiting period of 3 years, then only one additional year needs to be served to get pre-existing disease coverage under the new policy.

Shifting Plans Within the Same Company Policyholders can migrate from one health insurance plan to another plan within the same company.