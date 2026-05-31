Shifting insurance providers? Improve your policy by porting — Here's why you should consider it and what steps to take

Health insurance portability allows insurance customers to shift from existing company to another with better benefits without losing most accumulated renewal benefits, according to a Paizabazaar report. Thus, policyholders who are due for a renewal are in prime position to avail health insurance portability to leverage change or upgrade in benefits for their existing insurance policy through portability.
Health insurance portability is the process of moving from your existing insurance policy from one provider to another without losing accrued benefits such as free medical check-up, no claim bonus (NCB) or waiting period credit, the report added.
This is helpful for policyholders to negotiate better or improved services, broader coverage, transfer or carry-forward of benefits, lower insurance premiums (especially for senior citizens) from insurance companies.
You will need to submit address and identity proof, self-declaration by the policyholder in case of no claim, and the following from your existing insurer — previous years' policy certificates, the latest renewal notice with a clear mention of continuity in coverage, documents like discharge summary, investigation report, etc. if any claims have been filed.
Insurance sector regulator IRDAI has laid down rules as follows:
|Categories
|Health Insurance Portability Rules
|Types of Health Insurance Policies Permitted
|Company Type
|Policyholders can port policies from any general/specialised insurance company to another specialised/general insurance company.
|Health Insurance Portability Time
|Health insurance portability can be done only at the time of current policy renewal and not in between the policy period.
|Existing Health Insurance Policy Renewal
|Portability Intimation
|Acknowledgement
|Health insurance companies must acknowledge a portability application within 3 days of receiving it.
|Porting Charges
|There are no charges for porting a health insurance policy
|Premiums
|Sum Insured
|Pre-existing Diseases Waiting Period
|Shifting Plans Within the Same Company
|Policyholders can migrate from one health insurance plan to another plan within the same company.
|Source: Paisabazaar
As with any key financial decision, it is important to weigh the pros and cons based on your specific requirements and long-term goals:
Properly read and check the underwriting norms, terms and conditions before shifting from one insurance company to another.
Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.
Jocelyn Fernandes is a journalist and editor with nearly 13 years of experience covering the business, corporate, economy and markets beats in news.<br> As chief content producer for around three years at Livemint (Hindustan Times), Jocelyn publishes breaking stories, explainers, features and live blogs on a range of business and economy topics, including the Budget, corporate developments, stock markets, income tax, money and personal finance, cryptocurrency, government policy, impact of US tariffs, international developments and more.<br> Jocelyn's writing philosophy is focused on delivering news in an accurate and accessible format for readers. She thus focuses her news coverage on explainers and FAQs in order to breakdown business, corporate, economic, and policy topics that are of importance to everyday readers.<br> She holds a Bachelors in Mass Media (BMM) and Post Graduate Diploma (PGD) in Journalism and Communication and has previously written for online business and markets news site Moneycontrol (Network18), Business-to-business (B2B) trade publications — the industry magazines Power Today and Solar Today (ASAPP Media), and the national news agency United News of India (UNI).<br> Outside of work, Jocelyn keeps up-to-date with local and international news, enjoys reading fiction books, novels and short stories, and enjoys movies, travelling and art. <br> She can be found on X and LinkedIn, and reached by email: <a href="jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in">jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in</a> <br> X/ Twitter handle: <a href="https://x.com/scribeJocelyn">@scribeJocelyn</a> <br> LinkedIn: <a href="https://in.linkedin.com/in/jocelyn-fernandes-journalist">LinkedIn</a>
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