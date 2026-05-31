Shifting insurance providers? Improve your policy by porting — Here's why you should consider it and what steps to take

Policyholders who are due for a renewal are in place to avail health insurance portability to change or upgrade benefits in their existing insurance policy through portability. Here's why you should consider it and what steps to take…

Jocelyn Fernandes
Updated31 May 2026, 06:15 PM IST
Policyholders who are due for a renewal are in place to avail health insurance portability to change or upgrade benefits in their existing insurance policy through portability.
Policyholders who are due for a renewal are in place to avail health insurance portability to change or upgrade benefits in their existing insurance policy through portability. (Representative Image)

Health insurance portability allows insurance customers to shift from existing company to another with better benefits without losing most accumulated renewal benefits, according to a Paizabazaar report. Thus, policyholders who are due for a renewal are in prime position to avail health insurance portability to leverage change or upgrade in benefits for their existing insurance policy through portability.

What is Health Insurance Portability?

Health insurance portability is the process of moving from your existing insurance policy from one provider to another without losing accrued benefits such as free medical check-up, no claim bonus (NCB) or waiting period credit, the report added.

This is helpful for policyholders to negotiate better or improved services, broader coverage, transfer or carry-forward of benefits, lower insurance premiums (especially for senior citizens) from insurance companies.

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You will need to submit address and identity proof, self-declaration by the policyholder in case of no claim, and the following from your existing insurer — previous years' policy certificates, the latest renewal notice with a clear mention of continuity in coverage, documents like discharge summary, investigation report, etc. if any claims have been filed.

What are the steps to apply for health insurance portability?

  • You can complete the process online by sending a portability request to your insurance company at least 45 days before renewal of your health policy is due.
  • The company will likely respond with a proposal to retain your policy, various options available to you, and the portability forms.
  • If you are convinced of shifting insurance providers, fill and submit the filled portability and proposal form to the new company.

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  • The new insurer will check claim history, medical records and other details with the previous provider and regulator IRDAI.
  • Your existing insurer must provide requested details through the IRDAI website within seven working days, pending which the new insurer can keep your request on hold.
  • However, once all documents are received, the new company has 15 days to accept or reject your portability request — in case of delay, your application is automatically accepted.

Health Insurance Portability: What are the rules?

Insurance sector regulator IRDAI has laid down rules as follows:

CategoriesHealth Insurance Portability Rules
Types of Health Insurance Policies Permitted
  • Only similar health policies can be ported.
  • For instance, a policyholder can port from one reimbursement health plan to another reimbursement plan or from one top-up plan to another top-up insurance plan.
  • However, both family as well as individual health policies can be ported.
Company TypePolicyholders can port policies from any general/specialised insurance company to another specialised/general insurance company.
Health Insurance Portability TimeHealth insurance portability can be done only at the time of current policy renewal and not in between the policy period.
Existing Health Insurance Policy Renewal
  • Policyholders must renew their health policies without any breaks to avail the portability facility.
  • However, if there is any gap in the policy due to any delay from the insurance company's side, it will not be considered as a break-in policy, and porting will be allowed.
Portability Intimation
  • Policyholders must file a portability request with the new insurance company at least 45 days before their existing policy renewal date.
  • Also, notify the current insurance company in writing about the portability request by mentioning the new insurer.
AcknowledgementHealth insurance companies must acknowledge a portability application within 3 days of receiving it.
Porting ChargesThere are no charges for porting a health insurance policy
Premiums
  • Premiums will be charged as per the underwriting norms of the new insurer and hence, premiums may not remain the same even for similar coverage.
  • Moreover, people in the high-risk category, like senior citizens, may have to pay a higher premium after porting.
Sum Insured
  • Policyholders can opt to increase their sum insured amount when they port. As per the IRDAI's guidelines, new insurers have to provide a minimum sum insured equal to the old policy's original sum insured.
  • However, the approval of the increased sum insured is subject to acceptance by the new insurer.
Pre-existing Diseases Waiting Period
  • If a person ports to a new policy with an increased pre-existing disease waiting period, then the entire waiting period has to be served minus the period already served under the previous policy.
  • For example, if the policyholder has already served a 2-year waiting period under the previous health policy and the new policy has a waiting period of 3 years, then only one additional year needs to be served to get pre-existing disease coverage under the new policy.
Shifting Plans Within the Same CompanyPolicyholders can migrate from one health insurance plan to another plan within the same company.
Source: Paisabazaar

Health Insurance Portability: Key things to consider

As with any key financial decision, it is important to weigh the pros and cons based on your specific requirements and long-term goals:

  • Keep in mind that portability is only available at time of policy renewal and cannot be undertaken when the existing health insurance policy is due for renewal and not throughout the policy year.
  • You can only shift between similar plans or policies and not all options in the market are available as choice for you.
  • You may have to pay higher premiums for the additional coverage and benefits under the new insurer or lose some benefits if shifting from group insurance to individual policy.

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  • The insurance company you apply to could reject your portability request based on their scrutiny. In such cases, you will have to be prepared to continue with the existing provider.
  • Some reasons your portability request may be denied include inadequate information, delay in document submission, multiple recent claims, major differences between current policy and requested upgrade, inability to submit required documents, age (especially senior citizens), and poor medical history, etc.
  • When choosing a new provider check the Incurred Claims Ratio (ICR) and the Claims Settlement Ratio (CSR) of the new company.
  • Also ensure that the terms and conditions of your new policy are favourable and do no impose waiting periods or exclusions.
  • Plan your shift between providers well before the 45-day timeline in order to give yourself enough time when making decisions.

Properly read and check the underwriting norms, terms and conditions before shifting from one insurance company to another.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

Key Takeaways
  • Health insurance portability enables policyholders to switch providers while retaining accrued benefits.
  • Proper documentation and understanding of terms are crucial for a successful transition.
  • This process can lead to better coverage, lower premiums, and enhanced services.

About the Author

Jocelyn Fernandes

Jocelyn Fernandes is a journalist and editor with nearly 13 years of experience covering the business, corporate, economy and markets beats in news.<br> As chief content producer for around three years at Livemint (Hindustan Times), Jocelyn publishes breaking stories, explainers, features and live blogs on a range of business and economy topics, including the Budget, corporate developments, stock markets, income tax, money and personal finance, cryptocurrency, government policy, impact of US tariffs, international developments and more.<br> Jocelyn's writing philosophy is focused on delivering news in an accurate and accessible format for readers. She thus focuses her news coverage on explainers and FAQs in order to breakdown business, corporate, economic, and policy topics that are of importance to everyday readers.<br> She holds a Bachelors in Mass Media (BMM) and Post Graduate Diploma (PGD) in Journalism and Communication and has previously written for online business and markets news site Moneycontrol (Network18), Business-to-business (B2B) trade publications — the industry magazines Power Today and Solar Today (ASAPP Media), and the national news agency United News of India (UNI).<br> Outside of work, Jocelyn keeps up-to-date with local and international news, enjoys reading fiction books, novels and short stories, and enjoys movies, travelling and art. <br> She can be found on X and LinkedIn, and reached by email: <a href="jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in">jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in</a> <br> X/ Twitter handle: <a href="https://x.com/scribeJocelyn">@scribeJocelyn</a> <br> LinkedIn: <a href="https://in.linkedin.com/in/jocelyn-fernandes-journalist">LinkedIn</a>

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