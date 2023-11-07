Shop smarter this Diwali: 8 ways to shield yourself from online scammers
Diwali is a time for joy and celebration, but it's also a time for scammers to take advantage of unsuspecting shoppers. Here are some tips to protect yourself from Diwali online shopping frauds
Diwali, also known as the festival of lights, is a time of joy and celebration. It is also a time when many people indulge in online shopping for gifts, clothes, and home decorations. However, with the increase in online shopping, there has also been a rise in online frauds and scams.