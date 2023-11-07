Shop smarter this Diwali: 8 ways to shield yourself from online scammers

Diwali, also known as the festival of lights, is a time of joy and celebration. It is also a time when many people indulge in online shopping for gifts, clothes, and home decorations. However, with the increase in online shopping, there has also been a rise in online frauds and scams.

In order to keep yourself safe while shopping online during the festival, it is important to take certain precautions. Here are some tips to protect yourself from Diwali online shopping frauds.

Shop from trusted websites

One of the first things to do when shopping online during Diwali is to make sure you are shopping from trusted websites. Stick to well-known and reputable e-commerce platforms. Look for websites that have trusted payment gateways or banking systems. Avoid clicking on random pop-up ads or suspicious links that may redirect you to fraudulent websites.

Check for secure payment options

Before making any online purchase, always ensure that the website offers secure payment options. Look for websites that have trusted payment gateways or banking systems. Avoid websites that only ask for cash on delivery or wire transfers as these methods are more susceptible to fraud.

Beware of phishing emails and messages

During the festive season, scammers and fraudsters often send out phishing emails and messages offering special discounts and deals. These emails and messages may appear to be from legitimate retailers, but the links or attachments they contain could be malicious. Be cautious when clicking on any links or downloading any attachments. Always verify the authenticity of the email or message by contacting the retailer directly through their official website or customer service helpline.

Use strong and unique passwords

When shopping online, it is crucial to use strong and unique passwords for your accounts. Avoid using common words or easily guessable information like birthdays or phone numbers. Instead, use a combination of letters, numbers, and special characters to create a strong password. Additionally, make sure to use different passwords for different accounts to minimise the risk if one account gets compromised.

Enable two-factor authentication

Two-factor authentication adds an extra layer of security to your online accounts. Enable this feature whenever possible, as it requires you to provide a second form of verification, such as a code sent to your phone, before logging into your account. This can help prevent unauthorised access to your personal information.

Be cautious of fake websites and deals

During Diwali, scammers may create fake websites that mimic popular retailers to trick unsuspecting shoppers. Always double-check the website URL to ensure it matches the legitimate retailer's website. Look for any spelling or grammatical errors, poor website design, or unusual payment methods, as these can be signs of a fake website. Be wary of deals that seem too good to be true, as they may be a ploy to steal your money or personal information.

Keep your devices and software updated

Regularly update your devices and software to ensure you have the latest security patches installed. This includes your operating system, web browser, antivirus software, and other applications. Updates often address vulnerabilities that can be exploited by fraudsters, so staying up to date is crucial to protect your personal information.

Monitor your financial statements

Keep a close eye on your bank and credit card statements during and after the festival season. Look for any unauthorised transactions and report them immediately to your bank or card issuer. Many banks also offer SMS or email alerts for transactions made with your card, so sign up for these services to receive real-time notifications of any activity on your account.

In conclusion, while online shopping during Diwali can be convenient and exciting, it is important to remain vigilant and protect yourself from frauds and scams. By following these precautions, you can enjoy a safe and secure online shopping experience during the festival. Happy shopping and a joyful Diwali!

