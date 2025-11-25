Shopping, gifts, travel: How to enjoy wedding season without hurting your credit score

The wedding season typically sees a surge in discretionary spending. The family members of individuals entering wedlock have to holistically bear the expense of gifts, outfits, celebrations, and travel, which takes centre stage. This results in stretching monthly budgets.
Given that festivities are unavoidable, reckless behaviour can still result in permitting expenses spiralling out of control. Such a situation can further weaken one’s financial stability and harm their future borrowing potential and credit scores.
This makes it critical for aspiring borrowers to plan expenses well in advance and keep borrowing through personal loans under control to maintain a healthy credit profile.
Pranjal Date, Head of Cards & Payment at Zaggle Prepaid, says, “To keep your credit score intact during wedding season, budget smartly, keeping credit utilisation low, paying all EMIs and bills on time. Don’t overburden yourself by taking loans which strain your monthly outflows. Do not withdraw cash from credit cards as the same attracts heavy charges.”
Proper long-term debt management and planning is the first step to protecting your credit profile.
A healthy credit score, i.e., any score over 750, depends heavily on maintaining an appropriate credit utilisation ratio.
Payment discipline is extremely critical, especially during high-spend months.
In conclusion, by planning wedding expenses such a clothes, venue, food, etc diligently and managing other expenses prudently and steering clear of costly financial mistakes, one can enjoy the wedding season to the fullest without compromising their creditworthiness.
Disclaimer: This article only intends to educate and spread awareness about credit needs like loans, credit cards, and credit scores. We advise investors to discuss with certified experts before taking any credit.
