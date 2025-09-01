Shopping on Flipkart? Guess what — it might just pay for your next Marriott Bonvoy stay

In August 2025, Marriott Bonvoy, one of the world’s biggest hotel loyalty programs and Flipkart, one of India’s biggest marketplaces, joined hands. The partnership allows Flipkart members to earn Marriott Bonvoy points along with Flipkart SuperCoins on their Flipkart shopping.

In this article, we will understand how your Flipkart shopping can earn you Marriott Bonvoy points, how to transfer rewards between the two programs, the earning and transfer limits, and whether your Flipkart shopping can sponsor your next stay at a Marriott hotel.

Flipkart and Marriott Bonvoy partnership Marriott Bonvoy, the hotel loyalty program of Marriott International and Flipkart SuperCoins, the loyalty program of Flipkart, have announced the integration of their loyalty programs. Flipkart members can link their account to their Marriott Bonvoy account through the Flipkart App. Post linking, their Flipkart purchases will earn Marriott Bonvoy points along with Flipkart SuperCoins.

A Flipkart user will earn 100 Marriott Bonvoy points on every qualifying Flipkart transaction of Rs. 1,000 or more. That works out to an up to 10% earning rate for VIP Customers. Flipkart VIP and non-VIP members can earn Marriott Bonvoy points as follows.

Flipkart order value range Marriott Bonvoy points for VIP customers Marriott Bonvoy points for non-VIP customers Rs. 0 to Rs. 999 0 0 Rs. 1,000 to Rs. 1,999 100 100 Rs. 2,000 to Rs. 2,999 200 200 Rs. 3,000 to Rs. 3,999 300 300 Rs. 4,000 to Rs. 4,999 400 400 Rs. 5,000 to Rs. 5,999 500 500 Rs. 6,000 to Rs. 6,999 600 500 Rs. 7,000 to Rs. 7,999 700 500 Rs. 8,000 to Rs. 8,999 800 500 Rs. 9,000 to Rs. 9,999 900 500 Rs. 10,000 and above 1,000 500

A Flipkart VIP member can earn a maximum of 1,000 Marriott Bonvoy points per year. Other Flipkart members can earn a maximum of 500 Marriott Bonvoy points per year. “The collaboration is a great start in the right direction—bringing together India’s leading e-commerce player and a global hotel chain,” said Rushank Jain, who runs the “Raw and Real Finance” YouTube Channel with Abhishek Bakshi. The duo helps people simplify everyday finances while making the most of credit card rewards and airline/hotel loyalty programs.

“Similar collaborations have been seen internationally. However, with limits on earning Marriott Bonvoy points on Flipkart orders, the earning potential remains limited for high-spending Flipkart customers — who can be an ideal audience for Marriott’s loyalty ecosystem,” adds Rushank. The first year will start from the date of linking your Marriott Bonvoy account. The Marriott Bonvoy points will be credited within 7 days after the return period ends.

A qualifying Flipkart transaction means any purchase of eligible products of a minimum of Rs. 1,000 on the Flipkart website or App, made by a linked Marriott Bonvoy account member.

Exclusions The purchase of the following products/transactions on Flipkart are excluded and will not earn Marriott Bonvoy points:

Flipkart Gift Cards Gold coins, gold bars, and other precious metals Gift vouchers of other brands sold on Flipkart Digital products and digital vouchers Service listings Recharge and bill payments Flipkart branded cartons and packaging boxes Flipkart branded packaging security bags Flipkart printed cello tapes and tape dispensers

Points transfer A member can transfer loyalty points across both programs. A member can transfer Marriott Bonvoy points to Flipkart SuperCoins in a 2:1 ratio. It means 2 Marriott Bonvoy points will convert to 1 Flipkart SuperCoin. A member can transfer up to 30,000 Marriott Bonvoy points in a single transaction and up to 1,00,000 Marriott Bonvoy points per day to Flipkart Supercoins.

“The transfer limits are generous, specifically for Marriott Bonvoy members with substantial balances. That said, the 2:1 conversion ratio could have been more rewarding (something like 1:1) to spark greater excitement among members,” adds Abhishek. The SuperCoins will reflect in the member’s account within 48 hours.

A member can transfer Flipkart SuperCoins to Marriott Bonvoy in a 2:1 ratio. It means 2 Flipkart SuperCoins will convert to 1 Marriott Bonvoy point. A member can transfer up to 30,000 Flipkart SuperCoins and up to 1,00,000 Flipkart SuperCoins per day to Marriott Bonvoy points. The Marriott Bonvoy points will reflect in the member’s account within 48 hours.

Account linking A Flipkart member must take the following steps to link their Marriott Bonvoy account.

Log in to your Flipkart App Tap on the ‘SuperCoin Zone’ and go to the Flipkart-Marriott banner Tap on ‘Link your account’ Enter the necessary details and submit Once both accounts are linked, you will automatically earn Marriott Bonvoy points for every qualifying Flipkart transaction. A member must remain active in the Marriott Bonvoy loyalty program to retain the accumulated points. If a member account is inactive for 24 consecutive months, all the accumulated Marriott Bonvoy points will be forfeited. To stay active, a member must earn, redeem, or purchase Marriott Bonvoy points at least once every 24 months.

“In the world of credit cards and loyalty programs, the mantra is ‘earn and burn’—and that’s exactly what we recommend to our YouTube audience. What’s interesting here is that SuperCoins can be redeemed not only on Flipkart products, but also on travel services, like booking flights, hotels, etc., on Flipkart Travel. It makes the transfer of Marriott Bonvoy points to Flipkart SuperCoins a smart way to expand travel redemption options,” adds Rushank.

However, members must note that there may be limits on how many SuperCoins can be redeemed in a single Flipkart transaction. Also, Flipkart SuperCoins are valid for 6 months from the date of credit to your account. So, you must transfer Marriott Bonvoy points to Flipkart SuperCoins only when you intend to use them immediately or the near future.

Should you link your Marriott Bonvoy and Flipkart accounts? Yes, you must link your Marriott Bonvoy and Flipkart accounts. Your every qualifying Flipkart transaction will earn you Marriott Bonvoy points. However, you can earn only 1,000 (VIP members) or 500 (non-VIP members) Marriott Bonvoy points in a year. Most Marriott properties usually require a minimum of 5,000 Marriott Bonvoy points for booking stay for one night.

If you depend only on Flipkart transactions for earning Marriott Bonvoy points, then at the rate of earning 1,000 Marriott Bonvoy points a year, it will take you a few years to score your first Marriott stay with Flipkart orders. So, even though the partnership is premised on “Your Cart Takes You Places”, it will be a while before your Flipkart cart takes you to a Marriott property.

“The program is rewarding, particularly for Flipkart users with large SuperCoin balances. With high transfer limits into Marriott Bonvoy, these members can unlock complimentary stays at luxury hotels,” adds Abhishek.

With the current annual limits on earning Marriott Bonvoy points on Flipkart orders, to book a Marriott property soon, you will need to earn Marriott Bonvoy points from other sources, like transferring credit card reward points to Marriott Bonvoy, etc.

Banks like Axis Bank, HSBC, American Express, etc., allow credit cardholders to transfer reward points to hotel loyalty programs like Marriott Bonvoy. “With Flipkart SuperCoins, the partnership opens a new avenue to consolidate loyalty rewards for luxury travel. To unlock its full potential, raising the annual rewards earning limits will be key to helping members enjoy Marriott stays more quickly,” adds Rushank.

Marriott International has 159 properties in India spread across 40+ cities. The company has ambitious growth plans in India with an aim to add approximately 100 more properties and expand its presence to 80 cities.



Gopal Gidwani is a freelance personal finance content writer with 15+ years of experience. He can be reached on LinkedIn.

