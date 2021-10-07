Nowadays, there seem to be a perpetual number of good deals and discounts available online. This happens especially at the time of Amazon’s Great Indian Festival and Flipkart’s Big Billion Days sales events, but also in other sales on other platforms that happen all year round.

Sometimes it’s not even a discount that entices consumers to buy a product; it could be a steady stream of ads seen on TV or maybe a person’s favourite YouTube or Instagram influencer is talking up a product. And this gets amped up with easy financing options available.

In today’s financial world, it has never been easier to take on debt. It seems like most products can offer you an EMI (equated monthly instalment) or a buy now, pay later option.

Essentially what this does is enable the consumer to buy a product today for which he/she may not have the money readily available now, but he/she will be on the hook to pay it back in the future.

Buy now, pay later (BNPL) is a new way for consumers to take on credit. It has become popular all over the world because it helps to break up payments into smaller instalments.

However, the end result is that you are putting yourself on the hook for monthly payments and increasing your indebtedness.

These purchases can give a high in the short term, but in the long run, those debts can add up and start hurting in ways that are not just financial.

Here are five ways that too much debt can hurt.

1. Investing for retirement

One of the biggest ways that too much debt can hurt is that it reduces the ability to invest for future financial goals. Retirement is a very important goal, but many people put off saving for it because it seems far away.

Carrying too much debt means that a large chunk of a person’s monthly income will go to paying down that debt, which means not enough to invest for the future.

2. Affecting the quality of life

When someone takes on debt, it means that rain or shine, they have an EMI to pay every month. If they are salaried and the level of debt is low, this may not bother them so much, although they may be aware about it. But, as the level of debt taken on increases, that constant outflow can take a toll mentally.

The stress of too much debt can lead to illness and depression. It can affect how a person performs at his/her job and have a negative impact on the quality of life.

3. Lowering the credit score

The CIBIL score or credit score is a way to determine creditworthiness. There are several factors that impact this score. Having multiple debts or having a high amount of debt outstanding will likely lower a person’s credit score. This, in turn, can harm his/her ability to borrow and get better lending rates.

4. Holding you back from chasing your dreams

Want to start a business? You will probably need a loan for which the bank will have to check your creditworthiness.

Want to study abroad? If you have monthly debts to pay, it becomes harder to quit your work to pursue further studies.

Want to join a hot new startup? If you have lots of debt, you may worry about the risk involved because if the company goes belly-up, then you will still be left with EMIs to pay.

All of these and more are ways in which debt can prevent a person from taking risks and pursuing his/her passions and dreams.

5. Make it difficult to cover daily expenses

It’s easy to get tempted to buy a new phone or a gadget particularly when the EMI amount seems small. But if the monthly payments due to debt go up too much, then it might get difficult to cover daily expenses.

At this point, the debtor may have to take a second job or find a way to make the outstandings more manageable.

Rishad Manekia is the founder and managing director of Kairos Capital.

