Short on cash, rich in gold? Here’s how a gold loan can put more money in your pocket
Rising gold prices have boosted loan-to-value for gold, with borrowers now able to get more money using gold as collateral. Here's how
The sharp rise in gold prices over the past few months may have made buying the yellow metal a tall order for average consumers. But the spike in prices has enabled borrowers to raise more money by using gold as a collateral. The loan-to-value (LTV) for gold has increased by nearly 20% in the last one year. Gold LTV, which was hovering around ₹4170 per gram during the last week of May, has zoomed to about ₹5000 per gram now, data with the Association of Gold Loan Companies (AGLOC) India showed.