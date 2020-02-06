In the last MPC meeting of financial year 2019-20, the RBI chose to keep the policy rates unchanged at 5.15% for the repo rate and 4.90% for the reverse repo rate and kept the policy stance unchanged at accommodative. After operation twist, the RBI today introduced Long term Repo (LTRO), one more tool to enable better monetary policy transmission. The LTRO will allow banks to borrow for the one year and 3-year periods at the policy repo rate of 5.15%." It gives banks 1 year and 3 year committed money at the repo rate of 5.15%. This move is expected to push the short-term yields in the 1 year, 3-year, 5- year space down" said Arvind Chari, Head Fixed Income at Quantum Advisors Private Limited. The corporate bond yields are also likely to come down he added. “Debt funds that are positioned at the front end of the yield curve will benefit from this move". Short duration funds, dynamic funds that invest in bonds of this tenor, corporate bond funds and bank and PSU funds are expected to benefit as yields come down and the price of existing bonds go up.