If your equity portfolio is hurting this quarter, you’re not alone.
Short-term pain, long-term gain: what the numbers say
SummaryA sharp correction has rattled investors, but five-year gains, currency effects and global comparisons suggest the damage may be less severe than it looks.
If your equity portfolio is hurting this quarter, you’re not alone.
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