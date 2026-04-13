Short-term pain, long-term gain: what the numbers say

What often gets overlooked in these comparisons is currency. Indian investors earn in rupees, not dollars or yen. Over the past five years, the rupee has depreciated 27.8% against the dollar, or about 5% annually. That materially lifts overseas returns. The S&P 500’s 64% gain in dollar terms translates to roughly 110% in rupees, with currency alone adding about 46 percentage points. The FTSE shows a similar effect, rising from 51% to about 85% in rupee terms.