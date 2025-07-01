Short-term or long-term personal loan: Which option is better for your finances? Find out now

When deciding on a personal loan tenure, short-term financial commitment versus long-term patience is more important than just monthly affordability. Your repayment period affects the monthly EMI, total interest payable, and your credit profile, so carefully considering this can reduce stress and save you money in the long run.
The “tenure” of a personal loan refers to the period over which you repay the loan amount along with interest. While some lenders may offer terms of up to 84 months based on eligibility, most personal loans issued in India have tenures ranging between 12 and 60 months.
The general decision is based on your tolerance to risk, future targeting, monthly income, and financial budget.
There isn't one best tenure; it all depends on your circumstances. But:
A good EMI period will allow you to:
Prior to applying, use the EMI calculator to gauge how the tenure you have selected may impact monthly payments and total interest.
In conclusion, choosing the right personal loan tenure is a crucial step toward long-term financial stability, not just a short-term decision. The ideal tenure should align with your lifestyle, future plans, and repayment capacity.
Disclaimer: Mint has a tie-up with fin-techs for providing credit, you will need to share your information if you apply. These tie-ups do not influence our editorial content. This article only intends to educate and spread awareness about credit needs like loans, credit cards and credit score. Mint does not promote or encourage taking credit as it comes with a set of risks such as high interest rates, hidden charges, etc. We advise investors to discuss with certified experts before taking any credit.
