Should a businessman disclose his agricultural income in ITR filing?

I am a business man having taxable income of around ₹7 lakh. I have also received one lakh as my share from the family agricultural income from our ancestral land. Do I have to disclose this in my ITR ? Please let me know will it increase my tax liability?

-Ramesh Rupawat

By Balwant Jain, tax and investment expert

From your question it appears that the share of agricultural income received by you is originally the income of your HUF and it is just distribution of the income of the HUF to its members. Since this represents distribution of income by the HUF to its members, the income is exempt under Section 10 of the Income Tax Act and you are not required to add it to your income. However the same needs to be disclosed in the schedule EI (exempt income) of ITR for complete compliance.

However in case the agricultural income represents the income from the property jointly owned by you with your family members, it represents your income and the same needs to be included in your income for rate purpose. Even though the agricultural income is fully exempt under Section 10(1), it is required to be included in your total income for the rate purpose.

This inclusion of agricultural income with your regular income will effectively increase the effective average rate of tax applicable on your regular taxable income of ₹7 lakh. In both the situations the same should be disclosed in the schedule EI (Exempt Income).

(Views expressed by the investment expert are his own.)

