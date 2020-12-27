Should a businessman disclose his agricultural income in ITR filing?

From your question it appears that the share of agricultural income received by you is originally the income of your HUF and it is just distribution of the income of the HUF to its members. Since this represents distribution of income by the HUF to its members, the income is exempt under Section 10 of the Income Tax Act and you are not required to add it to your income. However the same needs to be disclosed in the schedule EI (exempt income) of ITR for complete compliance.