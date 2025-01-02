Money
Should a chartered accountant buy professional indemnity insurance?
Summary
- Professional indemnity insurance is meant to protect the professional from lawsuits due to professional negligence.
I am a newly qualified chartered accountant. I would like to start my own practice, which would focus on audit and advisory services. Would it make sense for me to buy professional indemnity insurance? How would it help?
