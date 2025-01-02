Should a chartered accountant buy professional indemnity insurance?

In case, there are two separate policies, then the claim treatment would be different for health and life policies. In the case of life insurance, both policies would get triggered immediately. On the death of an employee, you can claim from both the policies and pay to the nominee. In the case of health, the claim would be admissible only under one policy. Only the residual unpaid bill from one policy can be claimed in the second policy. You can choose to divide a health claim over multiple policies in whichever proportion you desire. However, the same amount cannot be claimed twice.