Should a person have EPF and PPF both?

The tax laws have the restriction of Rs. 2.50 lakhs of annual contribution only upto which interest in your EPF account will be tax free and any interest earned on contribution beyond 2.50 lakhs every year is fully taxable in your hand so PPF offers one more avenue to invest an addition amount of Rs. 1.50 lakhs every year to earn tax free interest. Moreover both the schemes give better returns as compared to other risk free products available in the market. One word of caution. You should put your money in both these schemes keeping long term horizon in mind as you can not withdraw your investments in these products as easily as is the case with other debt products like debt schemes of mutual funds and bank fixed deposits.