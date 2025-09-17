Should a senior citizen with limited corpus invest in conservative mutual funds?

My mother is 60 years old and her only source of income is the interest earned on a ₹20 lakh bank FD. `Should she diversify into other assets such as mutual funds or post office savings? If yes, what options would be suitable?

- Name withheld on request

At 60, your mother has made a prudent choice by keeping her savings in fixed deposits (FDs). Safety of capital is crucial at this stage of life, and bank deposits provide that.

Her ₹20 lakh FD generates around ₹1.5–1.6 lakh annually in interest, which is well below the basic exemption limit for senior citizens — ₹4 lakh per year under the new tax regime. Additionally, Section 80TTB allows up to ₹50,000 of interest income from FDs to be tax-free. She can also submit Form 15H at her bank to ensure no tax is deducted at source (TDS) from her FD interest.

That said, relying only on bank FDs has certain limitations. While FDs offer guaranteed returns, they do carry fluctuating interest rates risk on renewals of FD.

Room for diversification To enhance returns without significantly increasing risk, she could consider government-backed schemes such as the Senior Citizen Savings Scheme (SCSS), which currently offers 8.2% per annum. Investing ₹15 lakh in SCSS would yield about ₹1.2 lakh per year in assured income. The remaining ₹5 lakh can stay in FDs or be placed in other Post Office schemes. For instance, the 5-year Post Office FD offers 7.5%, and the Monthly Income Scheme (MIS) pays 7.4% annually with monthly payouts—useful if she prefers regular cash flow.

As for mutual funds, while debt funds can offer slightly higher returns but it’s not a fixed return, they also carry interest rate risk and require a longer holding period. Unless your mother is comfortable with some level of volatility and has no immediate liquidity requirements, she can evaluate this option, else sticking to FDs and SCSS combinations is advisable.