Over the last couple of weeks, there has been a slew of fixed term plans (FTPs)/ fixed maturity plans ( FMPs), where mutual funds have reached out to investors about an upcoming merger on which the investors need to decide the way forward. Typically, communication would be sent to the existing investors in the FMPs/FTPs as well as those investors who are invested in the transferee schemes/surviving schemes.

Choice for investors

Investors who have invested in the FTPs/FMPs have two choices that they can exercise:

1. Do nothing – Many of the FTPs/FMPs will get the benefit of indexed long-term capital gains (LTCGs) in any case and will therefore be subject to a preferential tax rate of 20% with indexation. If investors choose to do nothing, they should not respond and the monies will come to them in the normal course on the maturity date, as they will be deemed to be not in agreement with the merger.

2. Opt in by giving consent for the merger – Investors who wish to have their monies transferred to the surviving scheme/transferee scheme, need to give active consent by submitting a consent form prior to the consent closing period date.

Investors who have invested in the surviving schemes/transferee schemes also have two choices:

1. Do nothing/stay invested – If there is no material impact on the surviving scheme as a result of the mergers of the FTPs/FMPs, the investors can ignore the communication and do nothing about it.

2. Exit without an exit load – Since a merger amounts to a change in fundamental attributes of the scheme, there is an option given to exit the surviving/transferee scheme without any exit load for a pre-defined period. If the surviving schemes anyway do not have an exit load or have very short exit loads, this option of an exit without an exit load can effectively be availed of by investors in the normal course as well, as long as they have stayed invested for the minimum exit load period.

Should you opt?

It is important that investors make decisions on what to do next based on their own personal financial situation at this point, and their potential cash flow needs from these monies before deciding what to do. For investors who are likely to require the monies over the next few months to a couple of years, the shift to the open-ended surviving schemes is a good idea as long as the surviving/transferee schemes also have the credit quality that investors are comfortable with, and are cost-effective, along with low modified duration so that they are not exposed to duration risk either.

The advantage of opting in for the merger is that the gains made are likely to continue to be long-term and eligible for indexation, and therefore more tax-efficient as the original date of acquisition of the FTP/FMP will continue to be the date used for computation of capital gains tax. If investors are comfortable with using a hold to maturity strategy and have no short-term uses of the money, then even if the surviving scheme is a target date index fund option, that may be considered. All such investors should opt-in by giving their consent for the merger. However, if investors are likely to require the funds immediately, either for a pre-identified goal or for something that has now come up, they should do nothing and let the monies come to their bank account by default on maturity.

What should surviving/transferee scheme investors do? If there is no material impact on the surviving/transferee schemes, unless there is a sudden need for money that was not planned for earlier, investors should do nothing.

Vishal Dhawan is a certified financial planner and founder and CEO of Plan Ahead Wealth Advisors, a Sebi registered investment advisory firm.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.