Should consent be given to merge your FMP/FTP?

The advantage of opting in for the merger is that the gains made are likely to continue to be long-term and eligible for indexation, and therefore more tax-efficient as the original date of acquisition of the FTP/FMP will continue to be the date used for computation of capital gains tax. If investors are comfortable with using a hold to maturity strategy and have no short-term uses of the money, then even if the surviving scheme is a target date index fund option, that may be considered. All such investors should opt-in by giving their consent for the merger. However, if investors are likely to require the funds immediately, either for a pre-identified goal or for something that has now come up, they should do nothing and let the monies come to their bank account by default on maturity.