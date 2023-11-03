Should FD investors switch to floating rate savings bonds as they offer higher interest rates than SBI, ICICI, HDFC Bank
Investors seeking higher interest rates are turning to the Government of India Floating Rate Bond 2034, which offers an annual interest rate of 8.05% from October 2023 to April 2024.
The ultimate aim of investors is to grow their wealth, and the sooner, the better it is. They keep shuffling their money from savings accounts to liquid funds for the sole reason of higher interest rates. For those seeking a guaranteed fixed return, and do not want to take risks, fixed deposits (FDs) are considered to be a safer option, although the interest rates offered by top lenders like the State Bank of India (SBI), HDFC, ICICI, and others are not quite enticing.