Should HNIs consider investing in alternative investment funds?

There have been multiple factors driving demand for AIFs. First, AIFs offer a non-traditional investment avenue, as they allow investors to explore various other strategies in addition to long-only such as long-short or hybrid or other high yield strategies. The second factor is differentiation, as AIFs are more tailor-made for more sophisticated investors looking for certain differentiated strategies. The third factor is concentrated solutions, as unlike mutual funds, AIFs offer concentrated solutions and usually have a basket of 25-30 stocks comprising the portfolio.