Should I buy child insurance plan for my daughter's higher education, marriage?

Where should I invest for my daughter's higher education and marriage?

I am 34 years old working with a private sector company. I have a 3 year old daughter. I am planning to invest in a child plan of an insurance company, where the money is paid back in installments at different dates to take care of her education and marriage expenses in future. Please advise whether I should buy the child plan? Where should I invest the money?

By Balwant Jain, tax and investment expert

As a prudent financial principle one should never mix insurance and investment. So I would not advise you to buy any insurance plan as an investment option for your daughter’s education and marriage goals, as these insurance products are loaded with high irrecoverable charges. Instead I would suggest you to buy adequate term life insurance, preferably online and invest in mutual funds through monthly SIPs in equity mutual funds.

How much life insurance? You will have to estimate your future goal value at the time of her education and marriage after considering inflation.

Since your goal is at least 15-18 years away, you should invest monthly through SIP route in large cap schemes of mutual funds. My suggestion would be to start a SIP in Axis Bluechip Fund.

The term plan will take care of her education and marriage needs in case you are not around. The combination of term plan and monthly SIP will certainly beat the amount which you would get under any child plan.

While making investments do not get carried away by the words 'child' or 'retirement' in the product. Combination of a term plan and monthly SIP can help you meet any of your long term financial goals. Consult a Certified Financial Planner to build a proper financial plan for all your goals.

