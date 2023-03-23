Should I buy new car insurance from my dealer or elsewhere?

My daughter has taken a home loan. As parents, we are the co-borrowers since we are also co-owners of the property being purchased. Now my daughter has applied for insurance in her name against the home loan. The insurer’s representative has said that in the event of any default by my daughter due to any unforeseen circumstances (such as death or permanent disability due to an accident), co-borrowers will not be liable to pay the remaining loan. That liability vests with the insurer. This, however, is not explained explicitly in the insurer’s brochure or policy document. Despite this insurance, will we still be liable to pay the remaining loan? We are retired and have no earnings.