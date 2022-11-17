Should I continue investing in MF schemes despite a cut in ratings?

Knowing an investor’s investment horizon, risk appetite, and goals is vital before suggesting an investment approach. Suppose someone is investing for a long term (more than 7-8 years) and has an aggressive risk appetite, in that case, he can think of building a portfolio around equities as it has the potential to deliver a superior return. If someone is investing for the medium term (more than 3-4 years), one can think of investing a large part of the portfolio in Dynamic Asset Allocation in the Hybrid category. As you have mentioned that you are a long-term investor, we assume that your risk appetite is aggressive, and the purpose of investment is to create wealth over a period of time.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}