Should I disclose profits as capital gains?

As per the current provisions of the Public Provident Fund Scheme, 2019 (PPF Scheme), the minimum annual contribution to a PPF account is ₹500. If any account holder fails to deposit the minimum amount, the account shall be treated as discontinued. However, even in such a case, the account holder shall continue to earn interest on the balance in the discontinued account at the rate applicable to the scheme from time to time. The PPF account shall also continue to earn interest, even after a minor attains 18 years of age. Further, as per the PPF Scheme, maximum of ₹1.5 lakh per annum can be deposited per PPF account. Accordingly, once your son becomes a major, you can contribute ₹1.5 lakh, respectively, to your and your son’s PPF accounts. However, please note that from a tax deduction perspective, the deduction in your hands would be limited to the maximum limit of ₹1.5 lakh as prescribed under Section 80C of the Income Tax Act, 1961.