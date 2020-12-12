Should I disclose purchase of a property in ITR?

I am a salaried person and my taxable income is around ₹15 lakh. I have purchased a plot worth ₹10.04 lakh in March 2020 which I have not declared in my ITR . Please tell me whether it is necessary for me to disclose this plot in my ITR ? If yes, please tell me if I have to pay any tax for it?

-Anita Chaursia

By Balwant Jain, tax and investment expert

First you are not required to pay any tax at the time of purchase of any property and any asset provided the source for such investments is explainable. It is only when the property or asset is sold you have to pay tax on the profits made over cost of such asset.

As far as your question of requirement to declare the plot in your ITR is concerned, you are not required to make any disclosure for the plot acquired by you. The requirement to disclose certain assets and liabilities is applicable only to the taxpayers whose total income after all the deductions exceeds ₹50 lakh. Since your income did not exceed that amount you are not required to disclose the details of the plot bought by you in the return of income.

However had your income been more than ₹50 lakh, you would have been required to disclose not only this plot acquired during the year but also all other specified assets held by you as on 31 st March 2020.

(Views expressed by the expert are his own.)

