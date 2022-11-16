Should I invest in existing or new funds for long-term goals?

Your investments have the potential to generate good long-term returns. However, having SIPs in 16 equity funds is over-diversification and could sometimes be counterproductive. Ideally, 6 to 10 funds in a long-term portfolio are sufficient. Within these funds, you can create a blend of different categories of equity funds where some allocation can be made to small cap and international funds based on your risk-taking ability. Most of the funds you are investing in have a good track record. But there could be a reasonable overlap when we look at the overall portfolio level. You may consider reducing the number of funds, e.g., invest in one international index fund instead of three.