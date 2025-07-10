Should I pay equity STCG tax if my income is below the exemption limit?

With basic exemption limits and deductions under both tax regimes, your total income may be tax-free. But residents and non-residents face different rules.

If you're a resident earning below the exemption threshold (post-deductions), you don’t have to worry about tax on your <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>30,000 in STCG.
In FY25, I have short-term capital gains (STCG) from equity of 30,000 and my salary is 2.58 lakh per annum. Do I need to pay STCG tax?

If you're earning 2.58 lakh annually and made 30,000 in STCG from stocks in FY25, the answer depends on your tax regime and residential status.

Assuming you're an Indian tax resident under 60 years of age and have no other income besides the 2.58 lakh salary and 30,000 STCG, you are eligible for the basic exemption limit applicable under your chosen tax regime.

Under the old tax regime, you can claim a standard deduction of 50,000 from your 2.58 lakh salary, leaving a net salary income of 2.08 lakh. Add your 30,000 capital gains, and your total income becomes 2.38 lakh—well below the basic exemption threshold of 2.5 lakh. So, no tax is payable.

Under the new tax regime, you are eligible for a higher standard deduction of 75,000. That reduces your salary income to 1.83 lakh. Adding the 30,000 STCG, your total income is 2.13 lakh, which is below the 3 lakh basic exemption limit under the new regime. Again, no tax would be payable.

The situation changes if you're a non-resident for tax purposes. In that case, you cannot claim the basic exemption limit against short-term capital gains on listed equity shares or equity mutual funds. So, even if your income is below 2.5 lakh or 3 lakh, STCG will be taxable and you won’t be eligible for rebates or standard deductions.

Parizad Sirwalla is partner and head, global mobility services, tax, KPMG in India.

If you have any personal finance query, write to us at mintmoney@livemint.com to get it answered by experts.

