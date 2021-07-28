Should I plan a second home amid the pandemic?

You should not consume your present corpus for making a real estate purchase in the expectation of either value appreciation or for generous and stable rentals. Note that annual rental yields in the residential property segment are roughly around 2%. In the current disrupted scenario, there is the risk of not being able to find a good tenant. The EMI hit will continue relentlessly, even if the property is not earning any rent. Furthermore, price appreciation may take another 5-10 (or longer) years to materialise. So not a good idea to invest in real estate for rentals. Given your availability of funds, you are best advised to partially or fully prepay your existing home loan.