‘Should I quit my job to become an Instagram influencer?’ I asked ChatGPT: Here’s what AI said

I acted as a Bengaluru techie and asked ChatGPT if I should quit my job to become an influencer. Here is what it said.
I’m 27, earning ₹15 LPA in a stable IT job in Bengaluru. The work is predictable, the growth feels capped, and honestly, I’m bored. I’m considering quitting to build a career as a tech influencer and grow my online audience. Should I quit my job?
ChatGPT said I was bored, not trapped. Those are different problems. Quitting solves the wrong thing if there is no revenue engine waiting. Being a tech influencer is not a career. It is a distribution layer. Income comes later through consulting, products, or brand deals. Most people skip that part and burn through their savings first.
The advice was clear. De-risk it before you quit.
The first step was to prove demand in 90 days. Post three times a week about real things: SAP workflows, career moves, salary strategies and honest mistakes. If traction does not come while employed, quitting will not fix it. The targets were 10,000 followers or 3,000 to 5,000 opportunities. At least one paid collaboration or consulting lead was also required.
The second step was to pick a monetisable niche. "Tech influencer" is too broad to build an audience around. Clarity attracts followers, not personality alone.
The third step was to build income before building identity. Earn ₹20,000 per month from content-driven work first. Resume reviews, career calls, mini courses or affiliate tools all count. Attention without money is just vanity.
“Most people don’t fail at influencing. They fail at monetising attention. So, ask yourself this: Do you want to create content, or do you want to build a business using content?” ChatGPT replied.
The fourth step was to use the job as fuel. A stable salary, real-world content and professional credibility are three advantages. Quitting removes all three instantly.
The fifth step was a runway rule. Only quit when six to nine months of expenses are saved. Content income should first reach 30-40% of the salary. Growth must be consistent, not just viral spikes.
ChatGPT ended with one sharp question: “Do I want to create content, or build a business using content? Those are not the same game.”
“Stay in the job. Build aggressively. Quit only when the second path pulls you out,” the AI tool suggested.
Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance, digital culture and major cricket developments. He combines real-time updates with clear context for everyday readers. <br><br> Sounak brings newsroom experience across breaking news, explainers and long-form features. He has a strong emphasis on accuracy, verification and responsible storytelling. His work tracks audience behaviour, celebrity influence and the business of sport and cinema. He helps readers understand why a story matters beyond the headline. <br><br> Sounak has contributed to widely read digital publications. He continues to build a body of journalism shaped by consistency, speed and editorial clarity. He is particularly interested in the intersection of media, popular culture and public conversation in contemporary India. <br><br> At LiveMint, he writes daily coverage as well as analytical pieces that interpret numbers, trends and cultural moments in accessible language. His approach prioritises factual depth, balanced framing and reader trust. The reporting aligns with modern newsroom standards of transparency and credibility. <br><br> Outside daily reporting, he explores storytelling across formats including podcasts, filmmaking and narrative non-fiction. Through his journalism, Sounak aims to document the rhythms of modern entertainment and sports while maintaining rigorous editorial integrity. <br><br> Sounak continues to develop audience-focused journalism that connects speed with substance in a rapidly-changing information environment. His work seeks clarity, trust and lasting public value in every story he reports.
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