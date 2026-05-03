I acted as a Bengaluru techie and asked ChatGPT if I should quit my job to become an influencer. Here is what it said.

My ChatGPT Prompt I’m 27, earning ₹15 LPA in a stable IT job in Bengaluru. The work is predictable, the growth feels capped, and honestly, I’m bored. I’m considering quitting to build a career as a tech influencer and grow my online audience. Should I quit my job?

What ChatGPT Said ChatGPT said I was bored, not trapped. Those are different problems. Quitting solves the wrong thing if there is no revenue engine waiting. Being a tech influencer is not a career. It is a distribution layer. Income comes later through consulting, products, or brand deals. Most people skip that part and burn through their savings first.

View full Image View full Image Quit job to become an influencer? ( ChatGPT )

The advice was clear. De-risk it before you quit.

What ChatGPT Told Me to Do The first step was to prove demand in 90 days. Post three times a week about real things: SAP workflows, career moves, salary strategies and honest mistakes. If traction does not come while employed, quitting will not fix it. The targets were 10,000 followers or 3,000 to 5,000 opportunities. At least one paid collaboration or consulting lead was also required.

The second step was to pick a monetisable niche. "Tech influencer" is too broad to build an audience around. Clarity attracts followers, not personality alone.

The third step was to build income before building identity. Earn ₹20,000 per month from content-driven work first. Resume reviews, career calls, mini courses or affiliate tools all count. Attention without money is just vanity.

“Most people don’t fail at influencing. They fail at monetising attention. So, ask yourself this: Do you want to create content, or do you want to build a business using content?” ChatGPT replied.

The fourth step was to use the job as fuel. A stable salary, real-world content and professional credibility are three advantages. Quitting removes all three instantly.

The fifth step was a runway rule. Only quit when six to nine months of expenses are saved. Content income should first reach 30-40% of the salary. Growth must be consistent, not just viral spikes.

ChatGPT ended with one sharp question: “Do I want to create content, or build a business using content? Those are not the same game.”