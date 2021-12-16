Assume that I have a gold loan of ₹4 lakh at 10% interest. And I have cash of ₹5 lakh in my hand. I want to make a fixed deposit for the ₹5 lakh with the money I have. And take a loan on that FD and clear my gold loan. Is that a good idea?

My view is: On the fixed deposit I am getting 5% interest, and for the loan on fixed deposit, I have to pay 1% more to the bank, that is 6%. But my gold loan interest is 10%. By doing this I will save a minimum of 8-9%. How far is my view correct? Please advise.

Your understanding of reducing the interest payment by using the fixed deposit loan to repay the gold loan is correct from the calculation perspective. However, your net savings would be around 4% and not 8% or 9% as you are thinking. You will be paying an interest of 6% on the fixed deposit loan against 10% of the gold loan. The interest of 5% on your fixed deposit will be available for you in both cases.

Please check the table above to understand this further.

