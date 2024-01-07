Should I withdraw my PF account corpus?
Given the absence of a new PF account with your current employer, the transfer of your previous PF balance is not feasible.
I left my job recently after working there for five years and two months. My employer managed the provident fund (PF) in its private trust, and my PF account was linked to my UAN (unified account number). I have now joined a new company which is small and does not come under the ambit of Employee Provident Fund (EPF) Act.
Since my new employer will not deduct and deposit PF in my account, my previous employer has asked me to withdraw the PF amount that has accumulated thus far. Can I transfer my PF balance from the private trust to EPFO through UAN? In case I shift jobs again, can I transfer it to a different organization in future?
—Name withheld on request
