Should I write a will or form a trust to distribute my assets?

We would recommend the lifetime trust option, as its preferable to set up a simple trust in your lifetime, which will enable you to control the affairs of the trust in your lifetime, and your estate can be bequeathed to such trust under the will. The other variation is that you set up the lifetime trust today itself and also complete the full transfer of your estate to the trust in your lifetime (with very limited personal assets remaining to pass under your will). Such trust can be either a determinate trust (where the entitlement of each beneficiary is clearly identified and ascertained by the settlor in the trust deed) or a discretionary trust (where the entitlement of each beneficiary is not identified or ascertained by the settlor in the trust deed). The trust deed can be drafted carefully to provide additional safeguards and flexibility to your daughter and grandson to ensure that they receive periodic distributions. Based on your other objectives, you can devise a suitable trust structure, after discussing with your attorney.

