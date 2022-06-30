Should investors resist temptation to exit equities now, reenter later?

Given the recent decline in the markets and several uncertainties, it is natural for a lot of us to extrapolate the current situation, and worry that the fall may continue. There is a strong natural temptation to exit equities now with the intent of entering back later at lower levels. While this approach seems logical, unfortunately, there are some counter-intuitive patterns (read traps) that occur in a market fall which make a reentry into the markets extremely difficult once you have sold out.