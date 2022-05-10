Should joint handling of finances be allowed to affect marital bliss?

Marriages may be made in heaven but relationships are decided on earth. It takes an awful lot of understanding and compromise to make a marriage work, especially, when you both may have started on an unequal footing. For example, you may be earning more than your husband. Add to your salary, the perks and bonuses, and you suddenly feel like being the boss at your house. But wait! Marriages are supposed to run on a partnership basis with you both enjoying equal rights and sharing equal responsibilities. In matters like these, it is better to withhold certain information about your salary, savings and investments. With time, you may start telling your partner how you have ensured a secure financial future for you both. But to avoid unnecessary complexes and retain peace, be prudent to discuss your money at the right time.

