Should large cap equity funds form a part of your core portfolio?3 min read . Updated: 15 Sep 2022, 11:11 PM IST
- Large cap funds ensure that your portfolio isn’t volatile due to market vagaries
Listen to this article
Core investment is the mainstay of one’s portfolio. Ideally, it provides stability and facilitates achieving your long-term financial goals, such as retirement or sponsoring a child’s higher education. The core portfolio is seldom churned—for it ensures the security of goals under most circumstances— even if some riskier investments don’t perform as expected. Can a large cap equity fund be the core of your investment portfolio? Let us assess: