Should large cap equity funds form a part of your core portfolio?

A debt asset with an average return expectation of about 6-7% annually may not solely help in achieving your goal. How does your investment achieve the 8% return threshold? That’s where equities come into play. Historically, equity as an asset class has given the best inflation-beating returns over of 12-14% annually over the long term. You can get there by calibrating your asset allocation in favour of equities. So, first of all, check if your asset allocation demands equities in your portfolio.