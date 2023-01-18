Should newlyweds opt for a family floater plan?

So, is a family floater plan right for you? It may not be necessary for working couples to buy one after marriage, but it does offer higher coverage per claim and the restoration benefit across products. Plus, porting requests can be made up to 60 days from the expiry date of the previous policy, and tax benefits can still be claimed under Section 80D of the Income Tax Act, 1961. It’s worth considering all these points before making a decision that will impact your healthcare.

