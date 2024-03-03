Should NRE deposits be reported in ITR?
Interest received from NRE account is exempt from taxes for an individual, till the time the individual qualifies as PROI under the provisions of Fema or is a person who has been permitted by RBI to maintain the said account.
My son was employed in the US before moving back to India in October. He had invested in bank NRE deposits with terms ranging from one to three years while he was in the US. He is now working with an Indian company. The NRE deposits are yet to mature. Will the interest accrued in each financial year be taxable on maturity? Does he need to report these accounts in his ITR from next year?
—Name withheld on request
