I am an NRI settled in Doha, Qatar. If an NRI invests money abroad in share markets (long-term or short-term), is he liable to be taxed in India from the income generated?

— Joshy Thomas

Whether you will be taxed on your income in India will depend on your residential status, according to the Income-Tax (I-T) Act of India. Those who are residents in India have to pay tax in India on their global income. However, those who are resident but not ordinarily resident or are non-resident in India are only required to pay tax in India on the income which is earned or received in India. Since you are investing in markets outside India, any income from such activities is not likely to be taxable in India since you are not resident in India for I-T purposes in the country.

I am an NRI and my father had in 2017 gifted me two independent house floors for which I paid stamp duty of approximately ₹4 lakh each. If I sell those two floors in two different financial years, can I buy infrastructure bonds of ₹50 lakh each in two different FY for the two different floors? On which amount will indexation be calculated as house floors are gifted and not bought by me?

— Dolly Moga

In order to save tax on long-term capital gains, taxpayers are allowed to invest in bonds as specified in Section 54EC of the I-T Act. The lock-in period of these bonds is five years. A maximum of ₹50 lakh can be invested in one financial year in capital gains bonds.

In the case of a gift or where house property has been inherited and later sold, the cost to the original buyer is considered to be the cost of acquisition for the purpose of computing capital gains tax for the seller. Appropriate indexation and other benefits are also allowed similar to those that are allowed to the original purchaser of the property.

Archit Gupta is founder and chief executive officer, Clear.in.