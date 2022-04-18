Should NRIs pay tax on investments abroad?

Whether you will be taxed on your income in India will depend on your residential status, according to the Income-Tax (I-T) Act of India. Those who are residents in India have to pay tax in India on their global income. However, those who are resident but not ordinarily resident or are non-resident in India are only required to pay tax in India on the income which is earned or received in India. Since you are investing in markets outside India, any income from such activities is not likely to be taxable in India since you are not resident in India for I-T purposes in the country.