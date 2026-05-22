Income tax returns 2026-27: Should pensioners file ITR? Tax rules, forms and deductions explained

Many pensioners may think that income tax filing becomes optional after retirement, especially if they are no longer receiving a salary income. However, pension income remains taxable in most cases, and senior citizens are still required to file an Income Tax Return (ITR) depending on their total income, tax regime, deductions and other financial transactions during the year.
Filing ITR can also help pensioners claim tax refunds, correctly report pension and interest income, carry forward certain losses, and maintain updated financial records. The last date to file the ITR for pensioners (who typically file ITR-1) is July 31, 2026 for the assessment year 2026-27. If you miss the July deadline, you can file a belated return until December 31, 2026, with a penalty.
The income tax department has already enabled both online filing and Excel utility for ITR-1 and ITR-4, allowing taxpayers to begin filing returns for income earned in financial year 2025-26.
Tax rates for individual ( both resident or non-resident), 60 years or more but less than 80 years of age anytime during the previous year are as under, as per the income tax department.
Under the old regime, a rebate of ₹12,500 is allowed for an income up to ₹5 lakh, while the new tax regime allows rebate of ₹60,000 for income up to ₹12 lakh, according to the income tax rules.
However, the rebate cannot exceed the total income tax payable before the levy of health and education cess.
Pensioners can claim several deductions under the Income Tax Act, particularly if they opt for the old tax regime. These include:
Senior citizens can claim deduction of up to ₹50,000 on interest earned from:
Deduction for health insurance premium:
Deduction on expenses incurred by an individual on himself or a dependent towards the treatment of specific diseases:
Under the Income Tax Act 2025, Section 80C has been restructured and combined under Section 123. It allows a maximum deduction of ₹1.5 lakh per financial year on eligible investments and expenditures, including:
Deduction on housing loan interest:
As per Section 208, Income Tax Act,1961 every person whose estimated tax liability for the year is ₹ 10,000 or more, shall pay advance tax.
But, Section 207, Income Tax Act,1961 gives relief from payment of advance tax to a resident senior citizen. Thus, such taxpayers not having any Income from business or profession, is not liable to pay advance tax. Section 234B and 234C are not applicable for senior and super senior citizen filing ITR 1 and ITR 2.
Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.
Eshita Gain is a digital journalist at Mint, where she joined in May 2025. She writes on corporate developments, personal finance, markets, and business trends, with a focus on delivering timely and relevant stories to a broad audience. <br><br> While her core beat lies in business and finance, she is not confined to a single niche and frequently explores stories across domains, including international relations and policy developments. <br><br> She holds a postgraduate diploma in business and financial journalism by Bloomberg from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai. During her time there, she received rigorous training in tracking financial data, interpreting corporate filings, and reporting on business developments. She has pursued her graduation from St. Joseph’s University, Bengaluru in a multi-disciplinary course. Her majors included Journalism, International Relations, peace and conflict studies. <br><br> Eshita has previously worked in digital marketing, which enables her to write SEO friendly copies that are clear and engaging. <br><br> Her primary interest lies in breaking down complex subjects and writing clear, accessible copies that inform readers. She aims to bridge the gap between technical financial language and everyday understanding. Outside the newsroom, Eshita enjoys reading non-fiction, and exploring new places, constantly seeking fresh perspectives and stories beyond headlines.
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