Income tax returns 2026-27: Should pensioners file ITR? Tax rules, forms and deductions explained

Many retirees may believe that ITR filing is optional. Pension income is taxable, requiring ITR submission based on total income. ax rules, forms and deductions explained here.

Eshita Gain
Updated22 May 2026, 07:17 PM IST
Should pensioners file ITR in AY 2026-27? Tax rules, forms and deductions explained
Should pensioners file ITR in AY 2026-27? Tax rules, forms and deductions explained

Many pensioners may think that income tax filing becomes optional after retirement, especially if they are no longer receiving a salary income. However, pension income remains taxable in most cases, and senior citizens are still required to file an Income Tax Return (ITR) depending on their total income, tax regime, deductions and other financial transactions during the year.

Filing ITR can also help pensioners claim tax refunds, correctly report pension and interest income, carry forward certain losses, and maintain updated financial records. The last date to file the ITR for pensioners (who typically file ITR-1) is July 31, 2026 for the assessment year 2026-27. If you miss the July deadline, you can file a belated return until December 31, 2026, with a penalty.

The income tax department has already enabled both online filing and Excel utility for ITR-1 and ITR-4, allowing taxpayers to begin filing returns for income earned in financial year 2025-26.

Tax slabs for senior citizens

Tax rates for individual ( both resident or non-resident), 60 years or more but less than 80 years of age anytime during the previous year are as under, as per the income tax department.

Old tax regime

  • Up to 3 lakh: Nil
  • 3 lakh to 5 lakh: 5%
  • 5 lakh to 10 lakh: 20%
  • Above 10 lakh: 30%

New tax regime

  • Up to 4 lakh: Nil
  • 4 lakh to 8 lakh: 5%
  • 8 lakh to 12 lakh: 10%
  • 12 lakh to 16 lakh: 15%
  • 16 lakh to 20 lakh: 20%
  • 20 lakh to 24 lakh: 25%
  • Above 24 lakh: 30%

Under the old regime, a rebate of 12,500 is allowed for an income up to 5 lakh, while the new tax regime allows rebate of 60,000 for income up to 12 lakh, according to the income tax rules.

Also Read | ITR forms out: Should salaried taxpayers file returns now or wait till June 15?

However, the rebate cannot exceed the total income tax payable before the levy of health and education cess.

Key deductions available to pensioners

Pensioners can claim several deductions under the Income Tax Act, particularly if they opt for the old tax regime. These include:

Section 80TTB

Senior citizens can claim deduction of up to 50,000 on interest earned from:

  • Savings accounts
  • Fixed deposits
  • Post office deposits
  • Deposits with co-operative banks

Section 80D

Deduction for health insurance premium:

  • Up to 50,000 for senior citizens

Section 80DDB

Deduction on expenses incurred by an individual on himself or a dependent towards the treatment of specific diseases:

  • Up to 1 lakh for senior citizens

Section 80C

Under the Income Tax Act 2025, Section 80C has been restructured and combined under Section 123. It allows a maximum deduction of 1.5 lakh per financial year on eligible investments and expenditures, including:

  • Life insurance premium
  • Provident Fund
  • National Savings Certificate (NSC)
  • Housing loan principal repayment

Section 24(b)

Deduction on housing loan interest:

  • Up to 2 lakh for self-occupied property under old tax regime

Relief from payment of Advance Tax

As per Section 208, Income Tax Act,1961 every person whose estimated tax liability for the year is 10,000 or more, shall pay advance tax.

Also Read | ITR Filing 2026: Complete document checklist for AY 2026-27 to avoid errors

But, Section 207, Income Tax Act,1961 gives relief from payment of advance tax to a resident senior citizen. Thus, such taxpayers not having any Income from business or profession, is not liable to pay advance tax. Section 234B and 234C are not applicable for senior and super senior citizen filing ITR 1 and ITR 2.

Who needs to file which ITR forms?

  • ITR-1 form: Salaried individual with income up to 50 lakh from one house property, salary or pension, other sources such as interest, dividend, and family pension or agricultural income up to 5,000.
  • ITR-2 form: Individual or Hindu Undivided Family (HUF) without business income. Income exceeding the conditions in ITR-1, and comes from multiple house properties, higher capital gains or foreign assets and income.
  • ITR-3 form: Individual or HUF with income from business or profession.
  • ITR-4 form: Taxpayers with presumptive income from business or profession.
  • ITR-5 form: For use by a firm, Limited Liability Partnership (LLP), Association of Persons (AOP), Body of Individuals (BOI), or Artificial Juridical Person (AJP).

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author

Eshita Gain

Eshita Gain is a digital journalist at Mint, where she joined in May 2025. She writes on corporate developments, personal finance, markets, and business trends, with a focus on delivering timely and relevant stories to a broad audience. <br><br> While her core beat lies in business and finance, she is not confined to a single niche and frequently explores stories across domains, including international relations and policy developments. <br><br> She holds a postgraduate diploma in business and financial journalism by Bloomberg from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai. During her time there, she received rigorous training in tracking financial data, interpreting corporate filings, and reporting on business developments. She has pursued her graduation from St. Joseph’s University, Bengaluru in a multi-disciplinary course. Her majors included Journalism, International Relations, peace and conflict studies. <br><br> Eshita has previously worked in digital marketing, which enables her to write SEO friendly copies that are clear and engaging. <br><br> Her primary interest lies in breaking down complex subjects and writing clear, accessible copies that inform readers. She aims to bridge the gap between technical financial language and everyday understanding. Outside the newsroom, Eshita enjoys reading non-fiction, and exploring new places, constantly seeking fresh perspectives and stories beyond headlines.

Income Tax ReturnSenior Citizens
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