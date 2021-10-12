Should retired individuals invest in equity-linked mutual funds?

Now, consider this, if you have ₹1 crore corpus, then at 7% interest rate, which is usually provided by FDs and debentures to retirees, for an annual withdrawal of ₹3.6 lakh, i.e ₹30,000 monthly, the corpus will last you for 41 years, which is quite significant. However, if expenses continue to increase at 7% inflation rate, then the same would last you for only 15 to 20 years.