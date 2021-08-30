Should senior citizens grab the NPS opportunity?

The annuity is a pain point for many, especially since annuity rates seem low. But note that you only need to use 40% of the corpus to buy the annuity. You can let the balance 60% grow till age 75 and withdraw it free of tax on maturity. As shown in the chart, if you use ₹12 lakh to buy an annuity at age 63, the balance ₹18 lakh grows to ₹43 lakh at age 75. This you can withdraw tax-free in lump sum or in 10 instalments, called phased withdrawal. Each such withdrawal is tax-free. The regulator may shift out the annuity purchase rule from three years to the maturity (which can be as late as 75 years), allowing your corpus to grow more.