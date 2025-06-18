Should senior citizens take personal loans? Interest rates, eligibility and more

Personal loans are an important source of funds for a variety of things, which can include medical care, travel, home improvements, or helping family members. However, qualifying for a loan is only part of the overall picture of borrowing, especially for older folks. It's really about thoughtful choices, preparation, and perspective.
Shri Subodh Kumar, GM, Retail Asset Business Division, PNB, expressed his opinion by quoting, “Senior citizens should opt for personal loans only as a last resort and instead consider alternatives like loans against FDs, gold, or insurance policies. Personal loans are generally expensive (interest 11–16% or more). Most banks cap loan eligibility at 70–75 years at the end of tenure. Ensure EMIs are affordable with pension or other stable retirement income. Follow the 30-40% income-to-EMI rule and don't commit more than that portion of monthly income.”
“Public sector banks often offer lower interest rates and may have special schemes for pensioners. Opt for the shortest possible tenure that still keeps EMI manageable. Shorter tenure reduces interest burden and closes liability sooner. Review processing fees, prepayment penalties, insurance premiums, etc. Loan protection insurance may be considered only if it doesn’t increase EMI heavily,” he added.
Before borrowing a personal loan, senior citizens and pensioners should keep in mind the following considerations.
Many personal loans purposes can sometimes be used by seniors for:
Borrowing and loans can serve as a financial cushion for some people, particularly if their income source is limited to pension income or interest on their savings.
Indeed, there are a large number of banks and NBFCs that provide loans for pensioners and elderly citizens. The eligibility criteria are a bit stricter but lenders usually will assess their customers on the following criteria:
Senior citizens, unlike working professionals, generally have access to:
This reduces lender risk of default, in that repayment is guaranteed in a shorter time period.
1. Access actual need: Prior to applying for a loan, think if there are other alternatives to meet the need. Is there potential for support from family members, or your cash assets, or some savings to meet the need without a loan.
2. Understand the repayment burden: Use a loan EMI calculator to better appreciate your EMIs, ensure that they do not invade the important commitments of living expenses or ongoing medical costs and still be able to fit into your monthly pension.
3. Consider a co-applicant: Consider if including a co-borrower (a younger family member) can:
|Banks
|Interest rates
|HDFC Bank
|10.9% - 24%
|Axis Bank
|10.49% - 22%
|Kotak Mahindra Bank
|10.99% - 16.9%
|IDFC First Bank
|10.7% - 23.99%
|ICICI Bank
|10.85% - 16.65%
|Yes Bank
|11.25% - 21%
|IndusInd Bank
|10.49% - 26%
|RBL Bank
|18% - 26%
(Source: Paisa Bazaar)
In conclusion, personal loans for seniors can be beneficial almost as easily as troublesome - loans can be convenient and allow for independence; but should be used with caution, good planning and full consideration for the obligations of future repayments.
Disclaimer: Mint has a tie-up with fin-techs for providing credit, you will need to share your information if you apply. These tie-ups do not influence our editorial content. This article only intends to educate and spread awareness about credit needs like loans, credit cards and credit score. Mint does not promote or encourage taking credit as it comes with a set of risks such as high interest rates, hidden charges, etc. We advise investors to discuss with certified experts before taking any credit.
