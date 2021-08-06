Should senior executives be allowed to work as long as they want, no matter how old they are? As the U.S. population ages and medical advances allow people to stay healthier longer, that is a question Americans may increasingly ponder.

In general, forced retirement based on age is illegal in the U.S. Some groups of workers are exempted from such protections, however, including certain high-level company executives, who can be asked to retire as soon as they turn 65.

Supporters say mandatory retirement policies can protect shareholders from aged leaders who are underperforming. Opponents say C-suites don’t have an old-age problem, and chief executives face more board scrutiny than ever before.

Brandon Cline, the John “Nutie" and Edie Dowdle Professor of Finance at Mississippi State University’s College of Business, argues in favor of mandatory retirement policies. Matteo Tonello, managing director of environmental, social and governance (ESG) research at the Conference Board, makes the case against.

YES: It can protect shareholders from poor leaders

By Brandon Cline

To many, the mention of forced retirement based on age conjures images of discrimination or corporate restructuring designed to boost short-term profits by getting rid of the most-expensive employees. But for large, publicly traded companies, having a mandatory retirement age for the CEO or other top executives is an effective way to address managerial entrenchment and underperformance.

Mandatory-retirement policies are an important governance tool for shareholders. They are designed to prevent executives from having undue influence over boards, while simultaneously protecting shareholders from aged leaders who may no longer be able to maximize shareholder wealth.

A strong board consisting of independent directors is critical to effective corporate governance, and U.S. firms have made substantial progress toward that goal in recent years. Still, unprecedented lapses in corporate governance and outright fraud that have cost shareholders hundreds of billions of dollars over the past three decades suggest boards can’t always be counted on to do the right thing.

Research has shown that powerful CEOs can capitalize on weak or ineffective boards to shape policies in ways that benefit themselves rather than shareholders. And managerial power increases with the number of years of service at a company, which typically increases with the age of an executive. A 2018 study of U.S. banks, for example, found that corporate misconduct is more likely when the CEO is older.

If directors become co-opted by entrenched executives, shareholders need a way to bypass the board and force the removal of an ineffective manager. Mandatory-retirement policies do just that. They are allowed through provisions in corporate bylaws but are initiated through shareholder proposals, so they serve as a system of checks and balances on the behavior of a corporation and its executives.

There is at least one other reason mandatory-retirement policies may be beneficial to shareholders: Research suggests that individual performance declines with age.

Studies show that the physical volumes of the lateral prefrontal cortex and the hippocampus both decline with age. These gray-matter regions of the brain are responsible for complex cognition and memory. Researchers also have documented dramatic deteriorations in the hippocampus for people over age 60, and noted that inductive reasoning, perceptual speed, numerical ability, and verbal memory all show long-run declines with age.

In a paper published in 2016, University of Missouri Prof. Adam Yore and I document that CEO age is significantly negatively related to firm value, operating performance and corporate deal-making. We illustrate that for each year a CEO ages, there is a decline in shareholder wealth of 0.3%—driven primarily by CEOs over age 68. However, the study also found that the negative link between age and company performance disappears for companies with mandatory-retirement policies. In other words, these policies appear to help firms avoid the underperformance trap.

CEO turnover may be on the rise, but that isn’t necessarily a sign that boards are getting rid of poor performers. Instead, many CEOs are voluntarily leaving sooner than they have in the past. Indeed, recent research shows that forced CEO ousters are rare and on the decline. According to the 2021 “CEO Succession Practices in the Russell 3000 and S&P 500" report from the Conference Board and ESGauge, only 5.2% of all announced CEO succession events among Russell 3000 companies were nonvoluntary in 2020, down from 7.6% in 2019 and 8.6% in 2018. Among S&P 500 firms, 10.9% of CEO turnovers were forced in 2020, down from 14.9% in 2019 and 17.7% in 2018.

Other research finds that the sensitivity of CEO turnover to current firm performance becomes weaker as the tenure of the CEO increases. This is true even with boards made up of directors who aren’t statistically beholden to the CEO, according to the study.

The beauty of mandatory-retirement policies is that they are easily implemented and easily repealed. When shareholders no longer believe they serve as an important governance tool, or when they want to retain a high-performing older executive, they can simply remove the policy—and many companies do.

I have calculated that about half of S&P 1500 firms currently have policies mandating retirement based on age for CEOs or directors. Since these policies are initiated by shareholders, it appears investors are aware of their advantages. Other firms should consider the benefits as well.

Dr. Cline is the John “Nutie" and Edie Dowdle professor of finance at Mississippi State University’s College of Business.

NO: It solves a problem that doesn’t exist

By Matteo Tonello

The use of mandatory-retirement policies for corporate executives is on the decline. In the past few years alone, companies such as 3M Co., MetLife Inc., and Merck & Co. have made headlines for decisions to waive or rescind longstanding internal rules on the matter to retain CEOs beyond the age of 65.

This is a welcome development as it frees the organization of an arbitrary restriction that doesn’t seem to be addressing a real problem. It follows a remarkable expansion of the corporate governance and oversight responsibilities of the boards of U.S. companies over the past two decades. Today, more than ever, directors understand the critical link between their succession-planning role and long-term business success.

When, in 1978, the U.S. Congress extended the protection of the Age Discrimination in Employment Act to private-sector employees up to the age of 70, it carved out an exception for senior executives, who could be asked to retire as soon as they turn 65. At the time, management guru Peter Drucker praised the exception, observing in his book “The Changing World of the Executive" that “unless the seniors vacate top-executive slots, the juniors cannot move up."

Forty years later, there is no indication that C-suites suffer from an old-age problem preventing juniors from moving up. Statistics on the age, tenure and succession rate of executives show that U.S. corporate leadership remains dynamic:

• The average CEO age in the Russell 3000 is 57.8; among larger companies in the S&P 500 it is 58.6. On average, depending on the index, CEOs step down between the ages of 60.7 and 62.2, far sooner than when the typical American worker retires (65 years for men and 63 for women, according to recent U.S. Census Bureau statistics). Other C-Suite members tend to be even younger.

• The average tenure of departing CEOs in the Russell 3000 also has declined, to 7.2 years in 2020 from 9.3 years in 2017. Behind the CEO, the CFO is the longest tenured C-suite member, at an average of 5.1 years (calculated among the top 1,000 companies).

• Since 2000, U.S. public companies have been reporting a healthy annual CEO turnover rate of 10%, on average. When other top executive functions (such as chief financial officers and chief operating officers) are taken into account, the annual succession rate has gone as high as 17.5%.

Most important, research by the Conference Board and data-analytics firm ESGauge shows a clear correlation between CEO succession and firm performance that has strengthened in the past two decades. In the Russell 3000, the 2019 rate of CEO succession was 9.4% for better-performing companies (those with an adjusted total shareholder return in the top three index quartiles) and more than twice as high, or 19.4%, for worse-performing companies (those in the bottom quartile). In addition, CEO successions at the worse-performing companies in the S&P 500, for which we have 20 years of data, have been trending upward: While the average rate for the period from 2001 to 2015 was 13.7%, it increased to 18% from 2016 to 2019. (The gap in succession rates among better- and worse-performing firms narrowed in 2020, but the data should be viewed with caution, given the pandemic.)

That isn’t to say individual cases of managerial entrenchment and underperformance due to age don’t exist. But the statistics confirm that underperforming CEOs are more exposed to scrutiny than ever before, disputing the need to strip directors of their purview of succession planning by setting strict age limits.

Market underperformance isn’t the only reason a company may want to replace a business leader outside the normal course of a planned transition. There are times when an executive may become unfit to lead due to physical health issues or cognitive deterioration.

Whatever the reasons, it is the board’s job to recognize the need for a forced leadership change and to promptly act on it. Succession planning enables directors to do just that. It should encompass a rigorous and periodic performance-assessment exercise and a set of protocols to execute a smooth transition, including in response to unanticipated events.

Combined with a fair and inclusive leadership-development program, good succession planning is also the tool to elevate diverse talent and offer equal opportunities for career development. But age in itself shouldn’t play a role in these decisions, let alone in the rigid and thinly veiled discriminatory way of a mandatory-retirement policy.

Dr. Tonello is managing director of environmental, social and governance (ESG) research at the Conference Board.

